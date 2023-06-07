BBB Accredited Business
Motorcyclist severely injured in hit-and-run crash near City Park; driver sought

man fights for life
man fights for life
By Rob Masson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans mother is reaching out for support on multiple fronts after her son suffered severe injuries in a hit-and-run crash near City Park.

Javonne Paul grew increasingly worried on Friday when her 27-year-old son, Jaquain, failed to arrive at their planned meeting time and was uncharacteristically late.

For hours, Javonne attempted to contact her son, but received no response. Eventually, she managed to trace the location of his cell phone to the University Medical Center. It was revealed that Jaquain had been rushed there for treatment after being struck on his motorcycle near the intersection of Wisner and Freidrichs, on the eastern edge of City Park.

“I was only given that the people at the scene of the accident who were there said there was a truck with a camper and that my son was in front of that camper and apparently hit him and kept going,” Javonne said.

The impact of the collision left Jaquain with serious injuries to his abdomen, head, and arms, necessitating four surgeries thus far.

man fights for life
man fights for life

Javonne remains hopeful that her son’s strength, coupled with the expertise of the doctors, will lead to a successful recovery.

“Right now he is in stable condition, but he has a very long way to go. A very long way to go,” Javonne said.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) reports a decrease in hit-and-run accidents with injuries this year, recording a total of 378 incidents thus far. This figure reflects a notable 41% reduction compared to the previous year. As Jaquain Paul’s family and friends fervently pray for his recuperation, they join the broader community in hoping for continued progress in curbing such incidents.

If you know anything about the accident, you were asked to call the NOPD’s 3rd district or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

