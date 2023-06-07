Nicondra: Hot temperatures with few storms around this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s meteorological summer and we can rarely rule out a heavy down pour, but it is likely we see fewer big storms this afternoon and into the week ahead. An area of disturbed weather the moved along the coast to start the week keeping more clouds and rain around moved east. The onshore flow is now along the Florida coast and most of our area is seeing a northerly flow keeping things on the drier side. More dry air is expected to move in for the end of the week keeping rain coverage on the lower side. Less rain and cloud cover mean a bit warmer temperatures. Expect highs to be in the low to middle 90s into the weekend.

