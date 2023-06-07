BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Hot temperatures with few storms around this afternoon

A digging trough to the east will allow some dry air to push into the region cutting back on...
A digging trough to the east will allow some dry air to push into the region cutting back on rain coverage.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s meteorological summer and we can rarely rule out a heavy down pour, but it is likely we see fewer big storms this afternoon and into the week ahead. An area of disturbed weather the moved along the coast to start the week keeping more clouds and rain around moved east. The onshore flow is now along the Florida coast and most of our area is seeing a northerly flow keeping things on the drier side. More dry air is expected to move in for the end of the week keeping rain coverage on the lower side. Less rain and cloud cover mean a bit warmer temperatures. Expect highs to be in the low to middle 90s into the weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
The Washington Parish Coroner’s Office says Óscar Molina, 24, was helping kids get out of the...
Honduran man visiting family in Bogalusa drowns while saving kids
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says

Latest News

NASA’s TROPICS (Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with...
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is well underway
Next 3 Days
Storm chances remain for now
Morning weather update for Wednesday, June 7 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Wednesday, June 7