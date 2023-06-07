Olave shines through Saints OTA’s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Making plays in the June can be a bit misleading. It’s not real football yet, but if there was such a thing as a Saints OTA MVP, it would go to second year pro Chris Olave. He’s certainly gotten the attention of his new starting quarterback.

" If you even throw it in his direction he feels like he should be able to get it and that mindset comes from him. TQ, Mike, Juwan.” Derek Carr told reporters Tuesday.

It’s showed up in practice. If a big play is made, it’s usually #12 who’s making it. But it’s when he doesn’t make the play that’s impressed Carr the most.

“Even on that ball where the guy grabbed him and slowed him down, he’s like ' I got to get that.’ It’s never like ‘if you throw it like this.’” Carr explained.

Big things are expected out of Olave this season. Same for Rashid Shaheed and of course Michael Thomas. In fact, Thomas sees big things brewing from this trio.

“Those are my guys. They’re two California guys; Chris is from Ohio State,” Thomas said. “Before I had gotten my injury I was always rolling with those guys. We became kind of like I guess a big three or whatever. I wouldn’t say big three because we have other receivers and stuff that will contribute and have to contribute, but those are just my two rookies I took under my wing and involved with a lot. So just to see their success always puts a smile on your face and then just find where I can add value and help them be successful.”

Olave led the team in receptions a season ago. While it is early, it appears he’s picking up where he left off.

