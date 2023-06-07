BBB Accredited Business
Storm chances remain for now

Signs point to a heat wave by next week
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the rinse and repeat time of the year as we’re going to see another day with a mixture of heat, humidity and storms.

Rain coverage for your Wednesday doesn’t look to be as widespread as the first half of this week but spotty to scattered storms remain in the forecast. I’ve brought rain chances down to around 30%. Highs should respond to more sunshine today as we trend back closer to 90.

Through the rest of the week, it’s still that fine mix of storms and heat as highs each afternoon climb into the low 90s. Once to the weekend, I still think we’re going to keep rain chances in the forecast but the attention will begin to turn to a building heat wave in Texas. That heat wave is showing signs of advancing our way heading into next week. You can see the signs of that with highs heading for the middle 90s and rain chances coming down to zero by next Tuesday.

All is quiet in the tropics.

