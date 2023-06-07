Tangipahoa teen receives 15-year sentence for role in 2021 drive-by shooting

AMITE, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Tangipahoa Parish man was sentenced to 15 years in prison last month for a drive-by shooting that occurred in December 2021

Kyle “Baby K” Ricker was officially sentenced on April 27 for two counts of assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated burglary, and armed robbery.

Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said that on the night of the incident, Ricker was disgruntled with a resident over a prior shooting event, which left his cousin shot in the head. Ricker chose to even the score by shooting at a residence on Tuttle Road in Pumpkin Center multiple times.

Travis also said that Ricker was one of three suspects arrested for breaking into a home on Milton Lane in Robert in a robbery attempt back in February 2022.

The homeowner, George “Bull” Milton, was shot several times and left for dead. At the time of that incident, Travis said that Milton underwent surgery to save his life from injuries that were nearly fatal.

