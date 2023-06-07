BBB Accredited Business
Wild World of Weather: Damaging storms, landslides and wildfire smoke

This week in the Wild World of Weather
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June...
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Damaging storms impacted part of the country this week, and storms led to a landslide and closure of a railroad in California. Meanwhile, in the Northeast, wildfire smoke from Canada shut down the region.

Damaging storms in the Midwest

Last weekend severe weather ripped through Missouri.

A strong storm tore the exterior wall off a church in St. Louis. The Williams Temple Church of God is in the northern part of the city where the storm rolled through just after Sunday Service.

A church bishop says no one was injured in the event.

Strong winds damage church in north St. Louis
Strong winds damage church in north St. Louis

Landslide closes train route

A landslide impacted California railroads on Monday.

The landslide comes just a month after a previous slide impacted the same area. Train tracks in San Clemente were covered by mud leading to delays in the train schedule. Both Amtrack and Metrolink use the railroad.

The latest slide happened just days after the tracks reopened after the previous landslide.

National Weather Service offices across the area indicated thunderstorm activity in the region.

Lightning strike damages home

Also in California, a bolt of lightning was caught on camera damaging a home.

This video taken in Redding shows the lightning hitting a tree and splitting it in half. A portion of the broken tree was then flung into the neighbor’s roof and into their dining room.

There are luckily no reports of injuries.

Lightning strike
Lightning strike(WVUE)

Canadian wildfire smoke

Wildfires in Canada continue to blaze this week but the smoke was causing major air quality issues in the US as well.

Heavy smoke covered New York City on Wednesday afternoon,  leading to a brief full ground stop at the Laguardia airport. More than 400 fires were burning in Canada at the time but the upper-level pattern was pumping smoke from the fires south into the northeastern US.

Millions of people in the eastern part of the country were included in air quality alerts due to the hazy conditions. The Yankees were scheduled to play the White Sox on Wednesday... but the game was postponed due to poor air quality.

Buildings in Jersey City, N.J. are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires as a...
Buildings in Jersey City, N.J. are partially obscured by smoke from Canadian wildfires as a ferry travels up the Hudson River, seen from the Manhattan borough of New York on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)(Patrick Sison | AP)

