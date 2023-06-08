Bruce: Dry mornings and storms in the afternoon. Late weekend drier and hotter temps

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rinse and repeat over the next few days. Dry morning and spotty storms in the afternoon. emps will stay hot for the foreseeable future and actually rise as we head into the weekend and next week. With those hotter temps and stagnant air with light winds prompt a an air quality alert for high ozone levels.

Bruce: Get ready to sweat it out as temps over the weekend and next week top out in the mid to upper 90s. Factor in some humidity and it will feel like 100-105°. The summer heat is building in pic.twitter.com/xpkan3snxG — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 8, 2023

Hot weather with little wind allows pollutants to stay close to the ground and can make outdoor activity difficult for those with respiratory issues. Expect daily rain chances into the weekend, but high pressure will build in for next week dialing back rain coverage and allowing temperatures to rise into the low to middle 90s. the feels like temps will hot the 100-105° range.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.