Bruce: Dry mornings and storms in the afternoon. Late weekend drier and hotter temps

Bruce: It's not officially summer but it starting to feel that way
Bruce: It's not officially summer but it starting to feel that way(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rinse and repeat over the next few days. Dry morning and spotty storms in the afternoon. emps will stay hot for the foreseeable future and actually rise as we head into the weekend and next week. With those hotter temps and stagnant air with light winds prompt a an air quality alert for high ozone levels.

Hot weather with little wind allows pollutants to stay close to the ground and can make outdoor activity difficult for those with respiratory issues. Expect daily rain chances into the weekend, but high pressure will build in for next week dialing back rain coverage and allowing temperatures to rise into the low to middle 90s. the feels like temps will hot the 100-105° range.

