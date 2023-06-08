BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Child hit by police cruiser hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities say

Phoenix police said a young girl was flagging down officers when another child darted out into the road. The officer struck the child. (Source: azfamily)
By Alexis Cortez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) – A child is in critical condition after being struck by a police vehicle, officials said.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix police, a patrol officer and an assistant saw a young girl waving at them from the front yard of a home. As officers were waving to the girl, they saw another child in the road “at the last minute,” Bower said.

Bower said the officers tried to stop but unfortunately struck the child.

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“We are all heartbroken that such a young child was involved in an accident that has caused serious injuries. Our prayers go out to the family. We’re all hoping for a speedy recovery, not just the Phoenix Police Department but the community,” Bower said. “Everybody’s affected, both officers and family, with such a horrific situation that we encountered today.”

Officials have not released the child’s identity, but a family friend and witnesses told KPHO the child is a 2-year-old boy.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
Controversial development proposal prompts St. Tammany council investigation of parish president

Latest News

Two people accused of severely beating a man in Kenner have been arrested
Man severely injured in studded baseball bat attack; 2 arrested
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’
Lake Pontchartrain crabbers struggle with algae bloom
Algae bloom in Lake Pontchartrain hurting crabbers
FILE - An Ethiopian woman scoops up portions of wheat to be allocated to each waiting family...
US suspends all food aid for millions in Ethiopia after investigation finds ‘widespread’ theft