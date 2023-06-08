Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat is on and many are finding higher energy bills as the temperatures outside continue to climb.

In hot Louisiana summer months, there’s only so much one can do to stay cool-- crank the A/C and pay the price.

Higher outside temperatures require more energy to cool your home, which means bills increase when you’re looking to cool down from the summer swelter.

“During this time of year, that A/C unit is basically costing you over half of your electricity bill,” said Sandra Diggs-Miller, Vice Pres. of Customer Service for Entergy New Orleans. “That’s before you get to the appliances, and the lights, and all the other things attached to it.”

She said increased fuel costs have led to higher bills.

“The cost of natural gas has increased exponentially since February,” said Diggs-Miller. “I want customers to know that the fuel charge fluctuates based on personal usage.”

She recommends people set their thermostat at 78 degrees to save money.

“Any degree below (78) can actually raise your bill as much as 3%. So if you’re cranking your A/C down to 72 degrees, you’ve already increased your electricity bill by 18% that month,” Diggs-Miller said.

While some may challenge that recommendation, she said cooling costs can account for as much as 55% of your monthly energy usage.

Entergy also offers free home assessments to help homeowners and renters determine how to keep their homes cool and save money.

