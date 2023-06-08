BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in

APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed on Sunday, June 4, after allegedly attempting to break into a home in Ascension Parish, officials said.

Kameron Serigny, 20, of Gonzales, has been identified as the man found deceased in the home.

According to officials, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted break-in around 6 a.m. at a home on Tiggy Duplessis Rd., in Ascension Parish.

Deputies said when they arrived Serigny was found in the rear entrance threshold of the home. The homeowner told deputies he fired several shots at Serigny who was attempting to break in.

Investigators say the suspect first tried to break into a car in the driveway, setting off the car alarm and alerting the homeowners.

The home is equipped with several security cameras which showed the suspect eating grass and beating on his chest, investigators said.

Video shows the suspect punching a hole in the glass on the home’s door, investigators said at that point, the homeowner fired one shot and the suspect fell to the ground. The suspect then reportedly got up again and punched another hole in the glass.

The homeowner then shot him again, sending the suspect back to the ground. The suspect then got up and slammed himself into the door, breaking it open, the video shows. At that point, the homeowner fired 3 to 4 additional shots, killing the suspect, investigators said.

Detectives with the APSO Violent Crimes Unit investigated and received information that corroborated the homeowner’s statement.

Serigny is believed to have used an illegal substance before the attempted break-in, detectives added.

The homeowner has not been charged and a toxicology report is pending, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
Controversial development proposal prompts St. Tammany council investigation of parish president

Latest News

SCOTUS ruling on Ala. redistricting map has strong implications in Louisiana
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
SCOTUS ruling on Ala. redistricting map gives strong implications into La. case
Kyle Burks, Audubon Nature Institute Chief Operating Officer, demonstrates a digital screen...
New Audubon Insectarium and Aquarium reopens after $41 million renovation
FILE - Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison speaks during a news conference, July 23,...
Former NOPD Chief Michael Harrison departing Baltimore after 4 years