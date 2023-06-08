JAMNOLA and Bywater Brew Pub collaborate to celebrate Father’s Day in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - JAMNOLA, the renowned cultural funhouse in New Orleans, is teaming up with the famous Bywater Brew Pub to offer a special treat for dads on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 18.

In an exciting partnership, JAMNOLA will provide complimentary tickets for dads to enjoy their immersive tours and a refreshing draft beer at Bywater Brew Pub.

On Father’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., fathers can explore the vibrant and interactive world of JAMNOLA by booking tickets online at JamNola.com.

To avail themselves of this offer, they must enter the coupon code DAD23 during the booking process; one additional ticket must be purchased for the coupon code to be valid.

The complimentary ticket for dads allows them to experience the diverse exhibits and installations at JAMNOLA. From mesmerizing art installations to engaging sensory experiences, JAMNOLA offers a unique journey through New Orleans’ rich culture and history. It’s the perfect opportunity to spend quality time with dad on his special day.

After their tour, dads will receive a “NOLA is My Happy Place” button to commemorate their visit. This button can be redeemed at the Bywater Brew Pub, located at 3000 Royal Street, for a free draft beer.

General admission tickets to JAMNOLA are priced at $29 for adults and $20 for children on weekdays, with a slightly higher price of $32 on weekends. Children aged two and under can enter for free.

To secure a spot, tickets must be purchased online at www.jamnola.com. Walk-ins are not permitted, so making reservations in advance is essential. JAMNOLA is conveniently located at 2832 Royal Street in the vibrant Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.