Nicondra: Mostly dry and hot early with storms likely late

Some dry air pushing into the region from the northeast.
Some dry air pushing into the region from the northeast.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thursday started mostly dry with very little cloud cover allowing for temperatures to rise quickly into the afternoon. Most locations will hit highs in the low 90s before more widespread showers and storms build across the region. Some may linger late into the evening. An air quality alert is also in effect for high ozone levels. Hot weather with little wind allows pollutants to stay close to the ground and can make outdoor activity difficult for those with respiratory issues. Expect daily rain chances into the weekend, but high pressure will build in for next week dialing back rain coverage and allowing temperatures to rise into the low to middle 90s.

