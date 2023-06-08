BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOPD setting up sobriety checkpoint following questions into DWI arrests

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(San Diego Sheriff / Twitter)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since January, less than a day after reporters questioned New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on the frequency of drunk driving arrests, the NOPD will conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

The traffic division will set up the checkpoint on the night of June 15. Authorities did not disclose where the checkpoint would be.

The announcement came one day after police released information revealing a significant decline in drunk driving arrests.

In 2022, there were 169 DWI arrests, less than half of the number in 2021.

Mayor Cantrell attributed some of the decline to the department’s manpower shortage.

A scheduled sobriety checkpoint in March was canceled.

Related: Former Rep. Cedric Richmond neither tested nor cited after April car crash in Treme, NOPD says

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
Controversial development proposal prompts St. Tammany council investigation of parish president

Latest News

Two people accused of severely beating a man in Kenner have been arrested
Man severely injured in studded baseball bat attack; 2 arrested
Lake Pontchartrain crabbers struggle with algae bloom
Algae bloom in Lake Pontchartrain hurting crabbers
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in
Corporal Shawn Kelly
Family, friends, community say final goodbyes to Denham Springs Cpl. Shawn Kelly
What does the Supreme Court’s Alabama redistricting decision mean for Louisiana?
What does the Supreme Court’s Alabama redistricting decision mean for Louisiana?