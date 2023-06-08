NOPD setting up sobriety checkpoint following questions into DWI arrests

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since January, less than a day after reporters questioned New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on the frequency of drunk driving arrests, the NOPD will conduct a sobriety checkpoint.

The traffic division will set up the checkpoint on the night of June 15. Authorities did not disclose where the checkpoint would be.

The announcement came one day after police released information revealing a significant decline in drunk driving arrests.

In 2022, there were 169 DWI arrests, less than half of the number in 2021.

Mayor Cantrell attributed some of the decline to the department’s manpower shortage.

A scheduled sobriety checkpoint in March was canceled.

