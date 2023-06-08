BBB Accredited Business
Popeyes employee arrested for shooting coworker in butt during fight, officials say

Kieran Johnson
Kieran Johnson(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars after he allegedly shot a coworker who was walking away from a fight at the fast food restaurant where they both worked.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers arrested Kieran Demond Johnson, 21, on Wednesday, June 7, and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.

The shooting happened Wednesday night, May 31, at the Popeyes on O’Neal Lane. Several employees, including the suspect’s own mother, reportedly witnessed the shooting.

Arrest records state Johnson and the victim got into a fight inside the restaurant, which was broken up by their co-workers. As the victim walked outside, Johnson retrieved a gun from his bag and followed him outside, shooting at him twice, one of which hit him in the butt, according to arrest records.

The victim ran to a nearby Waffle House for help while the suspect fled the area on foot, officials said.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, officials confirmed.

Jail records show Johnson’s bond was set at $20,230.

