School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 60-year-old man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced for juvenile pornography charges.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, June 7 that Mitchel Solice, 60, a well-known portrait photographer for area schools, admitted in court to photographing, videotaping, filming, or otherwise reproducing visually sexual performances involving a juvenile under the age of 17. The DA’s office says Solice said he did not take the images, but that they were on his computer system.

[ORIGINAL STORY]

Solice was sentenced to five years each on three counts; these sentences will run consecutively for a total of 15 years. Solice must also register as a sex offender for 15 years after he’s released.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

