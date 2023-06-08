SCOTUS ruling on Ala. redistricting map gives strong implications into La. case

BBB Accredited Business
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In an unexpected ruling from the U.S Supreme Court, black voters in Alabama got a win after SCOTUS ruled in their favor over the states redistricting map.

Justices on the court have ordered the state to create a new congressional map that accurately reflects the growing black population in the state.

Louisiana has an almost identical case waiting to be taken up by SCOTUS after state lawmakers passed maps with only 1 minority-majority district. Democrats argued since one-third of the state’s population is black then 2 out of the 6 congressional districts should be black majority districts.

Governor John Bel Edwards originally vetoed the proposed maps that were passed by the legislature in 2022, but had his veto overridden by lawmakers in a special veto-override session.

The Supreme Court has yet to make a ruling on Louisiana’s lawsuit.

Governor Edwards issued a statement on the ruling:

