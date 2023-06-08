BBB Accredited Business
Summer heat with PM storm chances

Storms stick around the forecast through the first half of the weekend
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Each day it seems we’re getting a mixture of both summer’s pleasantries, heat and some storms.

Today will be no different as we’re set to see our highs climb into the lower 90s with lots of sunshine the first half of the day. By later this afternoon, storm chances will start to ramp up across the area with the coverage of storms being around 40%. Watch out for those stronger thunderstorms as the hotter afternoon temperatures upcoming will yield some big boomers.

Our highs will trend upwards into the weekend with middle 90s becoming more common around the area. Even with the hotter numbers, rain chances stick around through Saturday.

By early next week it will be all about the heat wave coming in from Texas. Highs will start to soar with some locations being near 96 come next Wednesday.

All is quiet in the tropics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

