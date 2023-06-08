BBB Accredited Business
Tips to properly budget for summer activities

Find ways to increase your income temporarily to fund summer fun
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Summertime can be an expensive time of year, particularly if you have children. That’s why financial experts say it’s crucial to establish a budget and plan out your weekly expenses.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, described summer expenses as variable, meaning they are not a set expense you have to pay every single month.

Dale suggested looking for ways to increase income during the summer months to help cover extra costs.

“If you have kids, maybe you have old clothes, used toys, maybe it’s time to sell some of that at a consignment store,” she said. “Get some extra income to add to your summer budget.”

Summer camps are popular, and Dale said there are often low costs options provided by local churches or nonprofits. Libraries are another a great place to look up free activities for your child.

When budgeting for summer activities, Dale reminded parents to include the total costs. For example, kids may need to bring their own meals or snacks or have money to pay for them. There may also be additional activity fees.

Lastly, Dale recommended to use the summer budgeting process to teach children about money.

“Just having those conversations I think is really important at an early age, so the concept of actually paying for things and what you’re getting out of it and what you need to be responsible for, you’re starting them off early. And summer is a good time to do that,” she said.

There are also many resources online for free or low-cost summer activities for kids. Here is a short list of ideas:

