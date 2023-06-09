BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Afternoon storms possible into the weekend; high heat next week

Highs could soar into the upper 90s in spots later next week
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather isn’t changing much from day-to-day right now as we continue to have a mixture of heat, humidity and PM storms.

That’s going to be the case again today as we round out your work week. Expect temperatures to rise into the lower 90s with a few spots trying to make a run at 94 or 95. Once we move to the second half of the day, storms will blossom around the area bringing increasing rain chances. Since the heat will have enough time to build before storms pop, watch out for the stronger storm cells that produce small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning.

More storm chances are on the way as we move into the weekend. Saturday’s rain chance will be a bit higher as a weak disturbance interacts with our typical summer pattern. This leads me to believe some heavy storms will be a possibility by the afternoon hours come Saturday. Temperatures still remain in the 90s.

Next week the rain chances start to fade and the heat level begin to rise. The forecast by next Wednesday and Thursday sees highs getting to around 96.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Jefferson Parish deputies surrounded a suspect near a Metairie apartment complex in the 3300...
New Orleans road-rage shooting suspect killed by JPSO deputy at Metairie apartment
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
Controversial development proposal prompts St. Tammany council investigation of parish president

Latest News

El Nino and the equatorial Pacific.
El Niño rapidly forms as we enter hurricane season; what that means for us
Bruce: It's not officially summer but it starting to feel that way
Bruce: Dry mornings and storms in the afternoon. Late weekend drier and hotter temps
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money
Some dry air pushing into the region from the northeast.
Nicondra: Mostly dry and hot early with storms likely late