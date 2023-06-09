Afternoon storms possible into the weekend; high heat next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weather isn’t changing much from day-to-day right now as we continue to have a mixture of heat, humidity and PM storms.

That’s going to be the case again today as we round out your work week. Expect temperatures to rise into the lower 90s with a few spots trying to make a run at 94 or 95. Once we move to the second half of the day, storms will blossom around the area bringing increasing rain chances. Since the heat will have enough time to build before storms pop, watch out for the stronger storm cells that produce small hail, gusty winds and dangerous lightning.

More storm chances are on the way as we move into the weekend. Saturday’s rain chance will be a bit higher as a weak disturbance interacts with our typical summer pattern. This leads me to believe some heavy storms will be a possibility by the afternoon hours come Saturday. Temperatures still remain in the 90s.

Next week the rain chances start to fade and the heat level begin to rise. The forecast by next Wednesday and Thursday sees highs getting to around 96.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.