Boil water advisory issued for East Bank of Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Water Department, in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the east bank of Jefferson Parish.

This precautionary measure comes in response to a recent loss of pressure in the distribution system due to repeated power surges and outages at the water treatment plant.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from the Jefferson Parish Water Department or the LDH. To ensure the safety of residents, bacteriological samples will be collected and analyzed to confirm that the water meets the required potable water standards.

All residents residing on the east bank are strongly urged to refrain from consuming the water without taking necessary precautions. Boiling or disinfecting the water, or using bottled water, is essential before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

To properly boil the water, it should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for a full minute. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or transferring it from one clean container to another.

Alternatively, residents can disinfect the water by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water. This mixture should stand for at least 30 minutes before consumption, ensuring thorough mixing.

Residents can contact the Jefferson Parish East Bank Water Treatment Plant at (504) 838-4312 for further information or inquiries. Residents are encouraged to visit the official Jefferson Parish website at www.JeffParish.net to stay updated on the latest developments.

