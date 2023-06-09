BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Boil water advisory issued for East Bank of Jefferson Parish

Jefferson Parish
Jefferson Parish(Jefferson Parish)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Water Department, in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), has issued a Boil Water Advisory for the east bank of Jefferson Parish.

This precautionary measure comes in response to a recent loss of pressure in the distribution system due to repeated power surges and outages at the water treatment plant.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice from the Jefferson Parish Water Department or the LDH. To ensure the safety of residents, bacteriological samples will be collected and analyzed to confirm that the water meets the required potable water standards.

All residents residing on the east bank are strongly urged to refrain from consuming the water without taking necessary precautions. Boiling or disinfecting the water, or using bottled water, is essential before drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and preparing food.

To properly boil the water, it should be brought to a rolling boil and then boiled for a full minute. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or transferring it from one clean container to another.

Alternatively, residents can disinfect the water by mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water. This mixture should stand for at least 30 minutes before consumption, ensuring thorough mixing.

Residents can contact the Jefferson Parish East Bank Water Treatment Plant at (504) 838-4312 for further information or inquiries. Residents are encouraged to visit the official Jefferson Parish website at www.JeffParish.net to stay updated on the latest developments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Jefferson Parish deputies surrounded a suspect near a Metairie apartment complex in the 3300...
New Orleans road-rage shooting suspect killed by JPSO deputy at Metairie apartment

Latest News

School portrait photographer in Shreveport pleads guilty to child porn charges
Two people accused of severely beating a man in Kenner have been arrested
Man severely injured in studded baseball bat attack; 2 arrested
Lake Pontchartrain crabbers struggle with algae bloom
Algae bloom in Lake Pontchartrain hurting crabbers
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
Homeowner shoots, kills accused burglar during attempted break-in