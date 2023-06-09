Bruce: Spotty storms Saturday followed by drier skies and hotter temps Sunday into next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We are in the final stretch of spotty big storms on Saturday. As we get into Sunday through mid next week, drier skies and much hotter temps move in. Highs Sunday through Thursday at 94-96°. Heat index will make it feel like 100-105°. Overnight lows will be mild in the middle 70s to near 70°north. Again, on Saturday we will start off mostly dry again allowing temperatures to reach the 90s, but expect a better chance for rain as we head into the late afternoon.

Bruce: Dry skies tonight, but Saturday the last of the storms for a few days, 60% coverage with a few heavy downpours and lightning and small hail possible. We get drier Sunday through Wednesday but hot as highs hit the mid to upper 90s. pic.twitter.com/SWzO9qR668 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 9, 2023

A complex of storms will develop to the northwest in East Texas, Northwest Louisiana. Some of the energy of this system should help trigger rain and some heavy storms into the evening hours. Sunday a heat ridge begins to form to our west pushing a drier and hotter pattern into the area for next week.

