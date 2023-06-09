BBB Accredited Business
Driver rescued from vehicle after crashing into ditch

The Geismar Fire Department said the accident happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday, June 9 in the...
The Geismar Fire Department said the accident happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday, June 9 in the area of Hwy. 74 between Bluff Road and Hwy. 3115 in Iberville Parish.(Geismar Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to a hospital after a vehicle ran off the road and crashed into a ditch.

The Geismar Fire Department said the accident happened around 3:15 a.m. Friday, June 9 in the area of Hwy. 74 between Bluff Road and Hwy. 3115 in Iberville Parish.

When crews arrived at the scene, they reported finding the vehicle off the road and needing to be extracted.

The patient was removed successfully and was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.






Louisiana State Police, 7th District Fire, and Acadian EMS also responded to the crash.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area.

