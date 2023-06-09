FFF: Michael Thomas is back in the Black and Gold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Michael Thomas makes a return to OTAs, Lionel Messi is coming to America, and a decadent meal in Harrah’s Casino.

FOOTBALL

Wide receiver Michael Thomas returned to the practice field (sort of) this week for Tuesday’s OTA. He wasn’t a participant in any drills. The oft-injured Saint worked on the side with the QB’s, ran some slants, got some mental reps.

So is Thomas making an appearance for the Black and Gold a good thing? Well, it’s something. After missing 14 games last season, and only playing 10 games in the last three years, having Thomas out there is a positive.

When healthy, Thomas can be unstoppable when it comes to catching the ball in traffic and taking out a corner in man-coverage.

Thomas proclaimed after the OTA on Tuesday he would be ready to roll come July.

“We’re going to be ready for training camp. Day one out there with the team, full speed, like the old days, what everyone is used to,” said Michael Thomas.

With Derek Carr as QB1, Thomas should see a bump in productivity this season. With only a 1-year contract with the team, Thomas and the Saints have a lot riding on 2023.

FÚTBOL

The best soccer player in the world is coming to America, but getting Lionel Messi to commit cost a pretty penny.

Messi will join MLS-side, Inter Miami, with help from Apple and Adidas. Messi will get a cut of Apple TV Major League Soccer subscriptions, Adidas is kicking in a percentage of Inter Miami gear sales to the Argentinian. Plus, when he retires, Messi has the option to get ownership in Inter Miami. David Beckham currently owns the club.

America is getting Messi still in the prime of his career. He just led his country to a World Cup victory over France, and he plans to suit up for World Cup 2026 in the United States.

Yes, he probably could’ve made more money in Saudi Arabia, but in the next three years he could become one of the faces of soccer in the U.S.A. That could bring in more money, fame, and possibly an MLS title with Inter Miami.

FOOD

With the addition of the Caesars Sportsbook, a new poker room and a food hall, Harrah’s Casino is a must-visit for locals and tourist.

The food hall consist of: Bobby’s Burgers (from celebrity chef Bobby Flay), PizzaCake (by Buddy Valastro of “Cake Boss’), and Nina’s Creole Cottage from Nina Compton.

You can watch games from the sportsbook, and order food from the food hall without leaving your seat. For me, nothing goes better with sports than chicken wings. That’s where Nina’s Creole Cottage has you covered.

The hot fire or mango BBQ fried chicken wings are absolutely phenomenal. Listen, I’ve had wings all over the city, and these are some of the best.

If you’re not a wing person, don’t worry, Nina’s got you covered.

The chicken and plantain waffle is a must-try. I would also recommend the shrimp and grits, the fried catfish sandwich with some crinkle-cut fries.

Black jack, slots, poker, a sportsbook, and wings, honestly, what more could you ask for.

