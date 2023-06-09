BBB Accredited Business
Man accused of shooting another inside Bourbon Street bar arrested, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot inside a Bourbon Street bar early Sunday (June 4), New Orleans police said.

According to the NOPD, the 30-year-old victim said he heard a single gunshot and followed other patrons out of a nightclub in the 300 block of Bourbon Street, then realized he had been shot in the stomach.

The gunman ran from the bar, turning right on St. Louis Street, right again on Royal Street, and then was lost from sight in the French Quarter, police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:57 a.m. The victim’s condition was not disclosed.

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspected gunman ditching a cowboy hat into a trash can before fleeing.

The NOPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle...
The NOPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting inside a Bourbon Street bar.(NOPD)

The suspect, later identified as Chad Louis Johnson, was arrested on June 8 and booked into jail for aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of weapons, illegal carrying of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet, and obstruction of justice.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

