BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in the Edisto River last month.(WCSC)
By Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a mother is facing multiple charges after her daughter’s body was found in a river.

WCSC reports that 39-year-old Taisha Moody has been charged with murder by child abuse and four counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm.

Last month, first responders found the body of Moody’s 6-year-old daughter, Aria, in the Edisto River.

Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources indicated the child had been playing in the shallow part of the river before she was swept away by water currents.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Taisha Moody was arrested on May 17.

Officials have not yet released Aria’s cause of death.

Moody is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 14.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Jefferson Parish deputies surrounded a suspect near a Metairie apartment complex in the 3300...
New Orleans road-rage shooting suspect killed by JPSO deputy at Metairie apartment
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
Controversial development proposal prompts St. Tammany council investigation of parish president

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
Jacob Pursifull
La. man arrested for allegedly jumping into Fla. gator exhibit for social media stunt
American flags fly with a cloudy sky above the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 9,...
Haze from Canadian wildfires eases as reinforcements from abroad arrive