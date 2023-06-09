BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans City Council takes action on security, housing, and short-term rentals

The New Orleans City Council approved a measure that would require regular reports from the S&WB. (FOX 8)
The New Orleans City Council approved a measure that would require regular reports from the S&WB. (FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During its recent Thursday (June 8) meeting, the New Orleans City Council addressed crucial issues concerning public safety, affordable housing, and short-term rental regulations.

Measures were passed to enhance security in public parking areas, promote affordable homeownership, regulate short-term rentals, and address homelessness.

To combat increasing vehicular crimes, the council amended the zoning ordinance to enforce security measures in parking facilities with the highest burglary rates. Affordable homeownership opportunities were expanded through zoning incentives, while a healthy homes program was established to improve living conditions and protect tenants.

Commercial short-term rental permits were temporarily halted to prevent misclassification and ensure adherence to zoning regulations. Meanwhile, non-commercial short-term rental permits will be assigned through a lottery system.

To address homelessness, an agreement was approved to develop a comprehensive plan, including housing solutions and encampment closures.

Through these actions, the New Orleans City Council aims to enhance public safety, provide affordable housing options, and regulate the short-term rental market, ultimately improving the well-being of residents and visitors.

