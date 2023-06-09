New Orleans City Council takes action on security, housing, and short-term rentals

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During its recent Thursday (June 8) meeting, the New Orleans City Council addressed crucial issues concerning public safety, affordable housing, and short-term rental regulations.

Measures were passed to enhance security in public parking areas, promote affordable homeownership, regulate short-term rentals, and address homelessness.

To combat increasing vehicular crimes, the council amended the zoning ordinance to enforce security measures in parking facilities with the highest burglary rates. Affordable homeownership opportunities were expanded through zoning incentives, while a healthy homes program was established to improve living conditions and protect tenants.

Commercial short-term rental permits were temporarily halted to prevent misclassification and ensure adherence to zoning regulations. Meanwhile, non-commercial short-term rental permits will be assigned through a lottery system.

To address homelessness, an agreement was approved to develop a comprehensive plan, including housing solutions and encampment closures.

Through these actions, the New Orleans City Council aims to enhance public safety, provide affordable housing options, and regulate the short-term rental market, ultimately improving the well-being of residents and visitors.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.