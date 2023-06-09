BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it's powered.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flyers with disabilities are excited about an innovation that could make air travel more accessible.

A new seat concept allows wheelchair users to stay in their own chairs during flights.

Right now, they have to be transferred to the same seats everyone else uses. That’s especially problematic for people who rely on powered wheelchairs.

They have to check those in, transfer to an airline-owned traditional wheelchair then transfer again to their airline seats.

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it’s powered.

It was shown by Delta Flight Products at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

However, it’s still just a prototype. Even if airlines adopt it, it’s still more than a year away from appearing in an airplane.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Jefferson Parish deputies surrounded a suspect near a Metairie apartment complex in the 3300...
New Orleans road-rage shooting suspect killed by JPSO deputy at Metairie apartment
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
Controversial development proposal prompts St. Tammany council investigation of parish president

Latest News

This image from police body-worn video, released and annotated by the Justice Department in the...
Man who told jurors he had ‘fun’ at the Capitol riot is sentenced to 6 years in prison
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
The NOPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle...
Man accused of shooting another inside Bourbon Street bar arrested, NOPD says
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
LIVE: Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
This was Murdaugh's first appearance before a judge since March 3, when Judge Clifton Newman...
Attorneys of housekeeper’s family respond to Alex Murdaugh’s attempt to take back $4.3M judgment