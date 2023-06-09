Nicondra: Better rain chance Saturday afternoon into the evening

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We started off Friday mostly dry allowing temperatures to soar once again near 90 by the early afternoon. Expect showers and storms to return to the area with a few heavy down pours, but it will not be very widespread. Overnight lows will be mild in the middle 70s to upper 60s north. Saturday we will start off mostly dry again allowing temperatures to reach the 90s, but expect a better chance for rain as we head into the late afternoon. A complex of storms will develop to the northwest in East Texas, Northwest Louisiana. Some of the energy of this system should help trigger rain and some heavy storms into the evening hours. Sunday a heat ridge begins to form to our west pushing a drier and hotter pattern into the area for next week.

