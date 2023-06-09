BBB Accredited Business
Suspect pleads guilty in Young Dolph murder case

By Myracle Evans and Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the men accused in Young Dolph’s murder pleaded guilty in his court hearing on Friday morning.

Jermarcus Johnson, 21, is accused as an accessory after the fact of conspiring to murder Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Johnson is one of four men charged in the case.

He admitted to assisting his brother Justin Johnson in the days after the rapper was killed by taking possession of Justin Johnson’s cell phone and car, so authorities would not think Justin was not in Memphis.

“Conspiracy is a wide range of things,” said Shelby County prosecutor Paul Hagerman. “They include people that were acting in the conspiracy before the murder happened. But also the people that were acting afterward. the charges that have been filed now against Jermarcus make it clear that he did things afterwards.”

Johnson may be called as a witness to testify against the other suspects if their cases go to trial.

He faces between 6 and 12 years in prison.

The other three suspects are expected in court next month.

