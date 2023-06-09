BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Vatican: Pope doing well after surgery, has another good night

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the...
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, July 11, 2021, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Pope Francis went to the hospital Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to undergo abdominal surgery to treat an intestinal blockage, two years after he had his colon removed 33 centimeters (13 inches) because of inflammation and narrowing of the large intestine.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis had a second good night in the hospital recovering from surgery to remove intestinal scar tissue and repair a hernia in his abdominal wall, the Vatican said.

The Holy See press office said early Friday that further medical updates were expected later in the day. The Vatican has said Francis’ condition is stable and his post-operative recovery deemed normal.

The 86-year-old Francis was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday for his second major abdominal operation in two years, following a 2021 procedure to remove part of his colon. During the procedure, doctors removed adhesions, or internal scarring, on the intestine that had caused a partial blockage. They also repaired a hernia that had formed over a previous scar, placing a prosthetic mesh in the abdominal wall.

Francis is expected to remain at Gemelli for several days.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Jefferson Parish deputies surrounded a suspect near a Metairie apartment complex in the 3300...
New Orleans road-rage shooting suspect killed by JPSO deputy at Metairie apartment
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
Controversial development proposal prompts St. Tammany council investigation of parish president

Latest News

Wall Street is welcoming a bull market, but some analysts aren't sure how long it will last.
Wall street returns to bull market territory
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
Algae bloom in Lake Pontchartrain hurting crabbers
Algae bloom in Lake Pontchartrain hurting crabbers