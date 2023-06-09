Woman dies over a week after car crashes into canal in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - One woman has died and another remains hospitalized after a car crashed into a Kenner canal, officials report.

According to the Kenner Police Department, the crash happened on Jun 1 in the 3200 block of Chateau Boulevard.

Police say first responders found a vehicle upside down, submerged in the canal. Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling southbound on Chateau Boulevard when it crashed through a metal gate and into the waterway.

An officer and a firefighter jumped into the canal and rescued two female occupants, ages 58 and 60.

Both were reportedly unconscious and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

On June 9, officials say the 58-year-old driver of the vehicle succumbed to her injuries. Officials say the passenger’s condition has since improved to stable, but she remains hospitalized.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately disclosed.

