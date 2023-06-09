BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman dies over a week after car crashes into canal in Kenner

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - One woman has died and another remains hospitalized after a car crashed into a Kenner canal, officials report.

According to the Kenner Police Department, the crash happened on Jun 1 in the 3200 block of Chateau Boulevard.

Police say first responders found a vehicle upside down, submerged in the canal. Investigators believe the vehicle was traveling southbound on Chateau Boulevard when it crashed through a metal gate and into the waterway.

An officer and a firefighter jumped into the canal and rescued two female occupants, ages 58 and 60.

Both were reportedly unconscious and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

On June 9, officials say the 58-year-old driver of the vehicle succumbed to her injuries. Officials say the passenger’s condition has since improved to stable, but she remains hospitalized.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately disclosed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
Tommie Diamond, 26, of Kentwood
Suspect accused of fatally shooting Tangipahoa rapper commits suicide, sheriff’s office says
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Jefferson Parish deputies surrounded a suspect near a Metairie apartment complex in the 3300...
New Orleans road-rage shooting suspect killed by JPSO deputy at Metairie apartment
Mike Cooper St. Tammany Parish President-elect
Controversial development proposal prompts St. Tammany council investigation of parish president

Latest News

The NOPD is seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and a vehicle...
Man accused of shooting another inside Bourbon Street bar arrested, NOPD says
Jacob Pursifull
La. man arrested for allegedly jumping into Fla. gator exhibit for social media stunt
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
3-year-old shot in head by 6-year-old brother looking for candy
Suspect pleads guilty in Young Dolph murder case
Suspect pleads guilty in Young Dolph murder case