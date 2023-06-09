BBB Accredited Business
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - At an event to announce a new partnership between Jefferson Parish Schools and the Zion Williamson Foundation, Williamson’s stepfather, Anderson Lee, appeared to respond to the recent social media whirlwind surrounding the star Pelicans forward.

After applauding the work done behind the scenes to launch the Jefferson Summer Bridge program, Anderson, who raised Williamson from a young age, urged caution in believing what you see and hear.

“And I want to say this... and I want to be politically correct when I say it.,” Anderson interjected toward the end of his comments on the new program. “That’s my son and I love him. When I was a child; I walked like a child, talked like a child, did childish things. But, when I became a man... when I understood, God blessed me.”

“Believe half of what you see and nothing you hear. That’s all I want to say,” Anderson continued to a chorus of applause. “I stand by my son one hundred percent. I wasn’t always where I am today.”

In a YouTube video earlier this week, Williamson announced his girlfriend, Ahkeema, was pregnant with his first child.

The announcement set off a fire storm of internet gossip and innuendo about other alleged relationships.

The Summer Bridge program is a free summer learning program that also provides kids with “summer smart snack and wellness kits.” Across 16 sites, school officials say approximately 4,800 Jefferson Parish Schools students are participating in the program.

Atmos Energy, and the American Heart Association of Greater New Orleans are also working with the Zion Williamson Foundation’s endeavor.

