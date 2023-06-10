BBB Accredited Business
Cat breaks 3 legs, survives 11-story fall off deck, owner says

A Seattle woman says her cat, Mr. Banks, somehow survived an 11-story fall from her deck.
A Seattle woman says her cat, Mr. Banks, somehow survived an 11-story fall from her deck.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SEATTLE (Gray News) - A cat owner in Seattle says one of her felines survived a scary fall from a building earlier this week.

Jessica Tonani said that her cat named Mr. Banks fell 11 stories off her deck on Wednesday. He suffered three broken legs but somehow survived the fall.

“Miracles happen. Mr. Banks is a fighter,” she said.

According to Tonani, the 11-month-old cat must have fallen after 9 a.m. She had just finished a conference call that morning and was about to leave the house but couldn’t locate him.

About 30 minutes later, Tonani said she went outside to look for him and when she called him, she could hear him crying.

She ended up spotting him on an awning above the entrance of the building.

The building manager got a ladder and helped Tonani retrieve Mr. Banks.

The injured cat was then put inside a carrier and taken to a nearby veterinary clinic.

Tonani shared that the vet initially told her that Mr. Banks would have to lose one of his legs because of the severity of the injury.

But on Thursday the Seattle cat owner said it appears he could keep all of his legs.

“I just got a call from the vet, and it was great news. Banks has three broken legs, two in the front and one in the back,” she shared. “The back one was shattered. We had thought it would need to be amputated but it appears that it may not need to be.”

Tonani said her little guy does require surgery and has started a GoFundMe to help with the expenses. She said Mr. Banks’ medical care is estimated to cost at least $20,000.

“I’ve cried for the last few hours about it. I can’t afford the vet bill. So, I am going public,” she said.

Currently, her fundraising efforts have helped raise nearly $25,000.

Tonani thanked everyone for their support already and said whatever extra money that is left over will go to the Seattle Humane Society.

She said Mr. Banks is receiving medical care and so far, he is “doing well.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

