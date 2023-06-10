BBB Accredited Business
Elayn Hunt inmate found dead

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - A Metairie man, serving time for killing a man after a 2014 argument over a dice game, was found dead in his prison cell early Saturday morning.

“Elayn Hunt Correctional Center correctional officers found Julius Hankton unresponsive in his dorm around midnight,” said Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick. 

“Prison medical staff administered CPR, as did Acadian Ambulance paramedics. An Acadian Ambulance physician pronounced Hankton dead at 1 a.m.,” the spokesman said.

Hankton, 33, is the cousin of drug kingpin Telly Hankton.

The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy has been ordered, investigators said. 

Foul play is not suspected at this time, Pastorick said.

