Jefferson Parish water deemed safe, boil advisory lifted

By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish water system tested safe Saturday (June 10), prompting officials to end the boil water advisory that was issued two days earlier.

The boil order was lifted at 1:23 p.m.

Authorities issued the precautionary measure Thursday, in response to an unsafe drop in water pressure in the distribution system due to repeated power surges and outages at the water treatment plant caused by the afternoon’s thunderstorms.

Customers are advised to flush their pipes by running cold water from all faucets for a couple of minutes, but their water is now considered safe to use and consume.

According to the Jefferson Parish advisory, customers also should flush out all appliances connected to the water line, such as refrigerators and dishwaters. Ice from ice makers should be dumped and replaced three times before use.

After the boil advisory was issued Thursday, the Jefferson Parish Water Department collected 150 samples throughout the East Bank of Jefferson Parish. The samples were sent to the Jefferson Parish Water Quality Lab. Samples must sit for 18-24 hours after collected before the Jefferson Parish Water Department can analyze to determine whether the water meets potable water standards.

Customers can contact the Jefferson Parish East Bank Water Treatment Plant at (504) 838-4312 for further information or inquiries. Residents are encouraged to visit the official Jefferson Parish website at www.JeffParish.net to stay updated on the latest developments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

