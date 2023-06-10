BBB Accredited Business
Man arrested for video voyeurism at Kenner Walmart

22-year-old Justin Simmons was apprehended for being accused of using his cellphone to record...
22-year-old Justin Simmons was apprehended for being accused of using his cellphone to record underneath the dress of a female customer.(Kenner Police)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police responded to a disturbing incident at the Walmart located on Veterans Boulevard in Kenner on the evening of June 5.

Officers swiftly apprehended a suspect caught using his cell phone to record inappropriate videos under the dresses of unsuspecting female customers.

At approximately 9:07 p.m., Kenner Police arrived at the scene and met with a Walmart asset protection associate who reported the incident.

The associate witnessed a white male individual discreetly filming under the dress of a female customer using his cellular phone. Before the officers could detain the suspect, they witnessed him capture a photograph or video of another unsuspecting female customer.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Justin Simmons from Montz, was promptly detained by officers. Authorities confiscated the phone used in the disturbing incident as evidence.

A search warrant was subsequently requested to conduct a forensic examination of the phone. Simmons has been arrested and charged with two counts of video voyeurism.

Further investigation revealed that Simmons had previously been arrested in St. Charles Parish on multiple charges related to video voyeurism, indicating a disturbing pattern of behavior.

The Kenner Police are actively investigating the case; updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Authorities urge anyone with additional information related to this incident to contact the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

