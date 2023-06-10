BBB Accredited Business
New Orleans Saints player hosts free football camp in Columbia

Former East Marion High School/Jones College standout Johnathan Abram welcomed some 300 kids to a free football camp in Columbia Saturday.
Former East Marion High School/Jones College standout Johnathan Abram welcomed some 300 kids to a free football camp in Columbia Saturday.(WVUE)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - New Orleans Saints safety Johnathan Abram hosted his annual free football camp at Columbia High School on Saturday.

Through his foundation, Johnathan’s Journey, and with the help of other New Orleans Saints’ players, the kids ran drills and received hands-on instruction during the three-hour camp.

More than 300 kids from surrounding areas participated in this year’s camp.

Abram hails from Columbia and attended East Marion High School.

Saturday marked the the third year Abram’s hosted the camp.

Abram said growing up, the kids in his area never really had the opportunity to interact with National Football League players and wanted to make sure that the kids see that it’s possible to make it to the NFL.

“It means the world to me because I come from a small town, Columbia, Mississippi,” Abram said. “You know, not many people have heard of it. The kids here, they’re just as important as anybody else out there in the world. So, I’m just trying to make sure that they know that we care about them, and that I care about them

" I want to give back and show them that whatever they set their minds to achieve is possible.”

Abram is entering his fifth season in the NFL, his first with the Saints.

