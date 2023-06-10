NOPD seeks public assistance in identifying hit-and-run suspect vehicle and driver

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is reaching out to the public for help identifying and locating a suspect vehicle and its driver involved in a hit-and-run incident on June 2.

The incident occurred at Wisner Boulevard and Friedrichs Avenue intersection, leaving a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision transpired around 11:00 a.m. on June 2 when a gray/silver pickup truck with a camper top collided with the motorcyclist. Following the crash, the truck fled the scene, leaving the victim in critical condition.

The NOPD Traffic Division’s Hit and Run Investigations Unit has obtained an image believed to be the suspect vehicle involved in the incident.

Authorities suspect the vehicle may have sustained front-end damage on the driver’s side due to the crash.

The photograph of the vehicle was captured as it turned from Paris Avenue onto Gentilly Boulevard at approximately 11:02 a.m. on June 2. It was last seen accessing Interstate 610 East via the Gentilly Boulevard on-ramp.

Law enforcement urges anyone with additional information about the incident, the suspect vehicle, or the driver to come forward.

Individuals can contact the NOPD Traffic Division Hit and Run Investigations Unit at 504-658-6210. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

