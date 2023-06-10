Nurses union and employees speak out over proposed Tulane Medical Center closure

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A group of nurses and patients gathered at Duncan Plaza Saturday to air their grievances over LCMC’s purchase and proposed closure of Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans.

“We found out like everyone else did: on the news.”

Calia Chavis is a registered nurse at the downtown New Orleans hospital says they were given no notice to voice their concerns before LCMC Health announced it’s aquisition of 3 local hospitals.

“We’re trying to get the community aware of what’s going on in their community,” said Chavis.

“We’re about to lose a hospital that provides care to a lot of patients in this area.”

Chavis says under new ownership, Tulane Medical is expected to close and operations will be moved to East Jefferson Hospital in Metairie.

“Since LCMC has taken over on January 1st, there has not been anymore transparency or inclusion with the hospital staff in plans around the transition,” said Chavis speaking before the crowd Saturday.

“We want to make sure that patients can get care, because if it’s a further distance. It’s harder for patients to get there. A lot of patients we provide care to do not have transportation. They don’t have adequate insurance. So it’s going to be a struggle trying to get that re-setup.”

Meanwhile in Washington, the Federal Trade Commission is asking a federal judge to look over the purchase and to stop any changes from happening until all legal challenges have been resolved.

LCMC recently sued the FTC back in April after it challenged the health system’s purchase of Tulane Medical Center downtown, along with Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington.

The agency argues the $150 million deal should have been OK’d by the feds first.

LCMC argues it only needs state approval.

Chavis says she simply wants her patients to have safe and affordable access to healthcare.

“We take care of a lot of patients,” said Chavis.

“It should not be taken lightly, and that’s why it’s important that this company should be talking to the people that it mostly impacts.”

We reached out to LCMC for comment on Saturday’s public hearing, but have not yet heard back.

