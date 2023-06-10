BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police: 9 victims hit but no deaths in San Francisco mass shooting

Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission...
Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco's Mission District Friday night.(KGO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Multiple victims were struck by bullets during a mass shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday night, but authorities said there were no fatalities.

“We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims — all are expected to survive their injuries,” the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet.

Police said there was no ongoing threat and the shooting “appears to be targeted and isolated.”

The city’s Department of Emergency Management issued an earlier tweet asking people to avoid the area of 24th Street and Treat Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the shooting shortly after 9 p.m., KPIX-TV reported.

The victims were transported to a hospital but their conditions were not immediately known, KPIX-TV reported.

The police did not immediately report making any arrests.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson...
Two teens accused of starting fire inside Covington Walmart arrested, officials say
Zion's stepfather appears to respond to social media gossip
Zion’s stepfather: I stand by my son 100%
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Ben Franklin student, 17, dies after being struck by school bus in City Park, NOPD says
Jefferson Parish deputies surrounded a suspect near a Metairie apartment complex in the 3300...
New Orleans road-rage shooting suspect killed by JPSO deputy at Metairie apartment
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
Driver that killed siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, LSP says

Latest News

The cookie is made with the golden Oreo as its base with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored...
Oreo releases limited-edition cotton candy flavor
An associate of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is indicted on eight federal charges,
Attorney General Paxton's associate faces federal charges
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach
Man dies saving daughter from rip currents