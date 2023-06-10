Social media posts of ATV riders on the interstate raise concerns over safety and police response

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A series of social media posts capturing ATV riders performing stunts and causing traffic congestion on the city’s interstate has ignited a debate about public safety and effective law enforcement.

Concerned drivers took to social media platforms to express their frustrations, highlighting the potential dangers posed by these reckless acts.

Jonathan Maki, a witness to the alarming incidents, shared his harrowing experience on Tchoupitoulas Street a few months ago.

“There was a group of about 40 or 50 of them, and one of the guys was doing a wheelie. He lost control. I had two small kids in the car with me. I pulled over to the right. He swerved and came about six inches from hitting my car,” Maki recounted, emphasizing the urgent need to address this issue for public safety.

RELATED STORIES

Family of arrested ATV rider says Plaquemines deputies intended him harm

Troopers arrest a dozen bikers for Mardi Gras “Ride Out,” dozens of warrants issued

The city’s police department faces a severe staff shortage, resulting in increased response times for emergency calls. Rafael Goyeneche, from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, acknowledged the manpower constraints and emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to address these challenges.

“When citizens see these types of events, they need to call 911,” Goyeneche advised.

He further explained that the city’s Real-Time Crime Center immediately activates cameras and auto scanners upon receiving a 911 call, providing crucial information to aid police response.

With approximately 600 cameras already in place across Orleans Parish, Goyeneche highlighted the potential for tracking these ATV riders beyond the interstate.

“Even if they get off the interstate, they can possibly follow those individuals throughout other parts of town and determine where they are,” he stated.

The NOPD has acknowledged the presence of illegal ATV activity and has responded by deploying additional units to address the problem. However, drivers like Maki continue to express concern, stating that innocent individuals should not endure the repercussions of such hazardous behavior.

Law enforcement stresses the importance of reporting sightings of ATVs to law enforcement. If you see an ATV, whether it’s on the interstate or city streets, it’s always important to call 911 so that an investigation can begin.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.