Storms this evening with more heat for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thunderstorm chances will linger through this evening with heat building in the coming days.

The day’s heating has triggered several pop-up storms along the coastal and lake regions. Those storms have been firing off new storms which has given us the pop-up storm nature this afternoon. A larger complex of storms will move in from the northwest this evening. While it looks to diminish, it will still provide enough lift in the atmosphere to generate a storm or two here in southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi. These storms should be done by around 10 PM. They also have a very hit-or-miss nature so if you have any outdoor plans this evening, it’s a good idea to keep the FOX 8 weather app handy.

The heat and humidity have been another contender lately and will continue to stick around in the coming days. While we have a smaller chance for storms on Sunday (about a 20% chance), we will heat back up into the mid 90s with dew points in the low to mid 70s. That means Sunday will have a muggy and hot feel.

Looking ahead into the next week, a heat ridge will try to build into our neck of the woods which means smaller storm chances (not zero chances) and more heat and humidity. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s with high dew points. The heat index values could get as high as 105° to 110°. This could trigger our first Heat Advisory of the season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.