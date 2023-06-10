BBB Accredited Business
Stormy start to the weekend but still hot

Temperatures climb for the middle of the week
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend starts off stormy with hot temperatures.

Highs climb into the low 90s with sunshine in the morning hours. After this daytime heating, storms will begin to fire up across the area, especially along the sea breeze and lake breeze. An upper-level shortwave low tracking across the area will help provide more lift with these storms which could lead to a few severe thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Threats with these stronger storms include gusty winds, small hail, flooding rainfall, and frequent lightning. There is a very low tornado threat.

Sunday things dry out a bit as this upper-level feature moves east out of the area. There is still a possibility for a few storms in the afternoon through the start of the week.

A ridge of high pressure begins to build over Texas by the middle of the week leaving us a bit drier and much hotter. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s through the end of the week.

Afternoon weathering briefing for Fri., June 9