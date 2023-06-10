Thibodaux man, 77, killed trying to cross highway on riding lawn mower

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 77-year-old Thibodaux man was killed after attempting to cross a highway on a riding lawn mower, the Louisiana State Police said Saturday (June 10).

Authorities said Larry Helm died Friday, shortly before 10 a.m., when he tried steering his Craftsman riding lawn mower from the southbound shoulder across Louisiana Hwy. 1 near Richland Drive. Helm was struck by a 2023 GMC 3500 pickup truck traveling northbound. State Police said the truck’s driver attempted to avoid the collision by braking and steering to the right, but was unable to avoid striking the lawn mower.

Helm sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene, the LSP said. The driver and two passengers in the pickup truck were properly restrained and not injured.

State Police said that impairment was not suspected as a factor in the fatal crash, but a standard toxicology sample was collected from Helm. The driver of the pickup voluntarily submitted to a breath test that showed no indication of alcohol, the LSP said.

The crash remains under investigation but no citation has been issued.

