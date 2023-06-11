BBB Accredited Business
Arson-damaged Covington Walmart to re-open Monday in limited fashion

Two Covington teens -- ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, after allegedly committing arson in starting a fire inside the city's Walmart.(Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The Covington Walmart damaged June 4 by two accused teen arsonists announced plans to re-open in limited fashion Monday (June 12) at 7 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the store at 880 North Highway 190 said customers will be limited to shopping for groceries, cleaning supplies, pet needs, paper goods and cosmetics and beauty items.

Other areas of the store remain unavailable due to damage from the fire started in the store’s automotive department and water from the in-store sprinkler system activated by the blaze. Much of the store’s merchandise -- especially clothing -- was damaged by smoke and/or water.

Two Covington teenagers -- boys ages 17 and 15 -- were arrested June 5, the morning after the fire, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office announced. The teens were identified shortly after surveillance video images of the pair were distributed to local media.

The suspects initially were booked into the Florida Parishes Detention Center, though their identities were not disclosed. Each was jailed on single counts of aggravated arson, conspiracy to commit aggravated arson and with the manufacture and possession of a delayed-action incendiary device.

“This was a very serious situation,” Fire Marshal spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue told Fox 8. “Hundreds of people were affected initially. Thousands are now affected long-term.”

The boys are accused of deliberately lighting a fire around 8:15 p.m. last Sunday that consumed an aisle of products in the automotive section and set off the fire-suppression sprinklers throughout the store. An estimated 200 customers and employees were forced to evacuate the store, but no injuries were reported.

