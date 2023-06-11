A bit drier with more heat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things dry out a bit Sunday.

We could still see a few isolated storms in the area through the afternoon but coverage will be lower. Highs will be in the mid-90s across the area with lots of sunshine and humidity.

Monday we could see a few storms early in the morning but we clear out in the later parts of the morning. Temperatures climb into the mig 90s once again with the sun. A cold front approaching from the north will push a line of storms into the region Monday evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

This frontal boundary stalls over the region but without any major upper-level features, rain chances decrease through the middle of the week. A ridge of high-pressure building to the west will help boost temperatures even more by the end of the work week well into the mid-90s.

