A bit drier with more heat

Storms increase Monday with front
Rain chances this week
Rain chances this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things dry out a bit Sunday.

We could still see a few isolated storms in the area through the afternoon but coverage will be lower. Highs will be in the mid-90s across the area with lots of sunshine and humidity.

Monday we could see a few storms early in the morning but we clear out in the later parts of the morning. Temperatures climb into the mig 90s once again with the sun. A cold front approaching from the north will push a line of storms into the region Monday evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

This frontal boundary stalls over the region but without any major upper-level features, rain chances decrease through the middle of the week. A ridge of high-pressure building to the west will help boost temperatures even more by the end of the work week well into the mid-90s.

