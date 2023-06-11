LSU shuts out Kentucky in Game 1 of Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a seven-hour delay due to the threat of weather, the LSU baseball team shut out Kentucky in the first game of the Baton Rouge Super Regional at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, June 10.

The Tigers (47-15) roared to a 14-0 win over the Wildcats (40-20). LSU hit six home runs. Tre’ Morgan and Tommy White each had two homers. Morgan was 4-for-5 at the plate.

Paul Skenes (12-2) started on the mound for LSU and showed his usual dominance. He allowed just four hits, struck out nine, and walked only one batter in 7.2 innings of work. He exited the mound to a standing ovation from Tiger fans in his final appearance at The Box. He was replaced by Blake Money.

LSU pitcher Paul Skenes (20) (James deGraauw | WAFB)

Morgan got LSU rolling in the bottom of the first inning with his first solo home run to make it 1-0.

The Tigers added to their lead in the bottom of the third with back-to-back home runs. First, Tommy White hit a two-run bomb. Then, Morgan hit his second solo homer of the night to put LSU up 4-0.

Gavin Dugas made his contribution to the home run party with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 5-0.

LSU extended its lead to double digits in the bottom of the fifth inning by putting up six more runs, including a solo home run by Josh Pearson and a two-RBI single by Jordan Thompson to make it 11-0.

White blasted his second homer of the night over the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning to put the Tigers up 12-0.

LSU put up a couple of more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 14-0 lead.

The second game of the Super Regional is scheduled to start at 5:06 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN2.

