New Orleans Pride 2023 carries on despite anti-LGBTQ bills lingering in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The annual Pride Festival and Parade made its way through the streets of the French Quarter Saturday afternoon.

Dashing rain showers and trying to stay cool, people on the route say they can’t avoid the elephant in the room as anti-LGBTQ legislation awaits an expected veto from Governor John Bel Edwards.

Some were celebrating louder than they ever had before.

“Last year I kind of was in plain clothes because it was my first time,” said a parade goer. “This year I decided to add some color and go all out!”

The weekend is anchored at The Phoenix Bar on Elysian Fields, the site of the Pride Fest block party with live entertainment, food, and drinks.

The LGBTQ community has been at the center of several political debates in the spring legislative session.

Three controversial bills introduced by Republicans head to the governor’s desk next week.

Michael McGill says he’s a Republican voter from the South who stands with those celebrating pride.

“There are Republicans out there that meet the requirements and come out here and we’re looking for that kind of support. But when we don’t tell people we’re interested, that’s when we run into trouble with that,” said McGill. “When it comes to the LGBTQ community, there’s a place in politics that we can all be a part of.”

Governor Edwards says he plans to veto each of the proposed laws. The measures prevent teachers from discussing gender identity in public schools, ban gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth, and require educators to use the names and pronouns their students were assigned at birth.

“You know politics has nothing to do with any of this. This is love. And love is love,” said parade-goer Roshelle Overton. “I’m just going to live my life. I’m going to keep on keeping on and do what I’ve got to do.”

Waiting for the pride parade to turn up on St. Louis Street, Overton relies on the roots of the LGBTQ community.

“We’ve been fighting the same fights over and over, year after year,” said Overton. “We’ve come full circle again and I think we’re going to come out on top.”

The celebrations continue through the weekend with a family-geared event at the Longue Vue Gardens on Sunday.

The free pride event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include story time, dance performances, a children’s parade, and more.

“We’re all in this together and I think that if we all stick together that we’re going to come out better on the other end,” said Overton.

