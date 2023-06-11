BBB Accredited Business
Strong storms in store for Monday with heat building through the week

An isolated storm is possible this evening with better chances Monday
Strong storms are possible Monday.
Strong storms are possible Monday.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Storm chances ramp up for Monday, but heat will be the big story for the week. Prepare for some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far with dangerous heat index values.

Tonight, an isolated storm is possible but not likely. Lows will fall back to the 70s only to warm up again to the mid-90s as we head into Monday. Storm chances ramp up for Monday afternoon through the evening hours. A few could become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has already issued a level two out of five for severe weather potential, with the highest odds on the north shore.

Heat and humidity will remain a dangerous combination this week as heat index values may fall in the 105° to 110° range. Especially for the second half of the work week. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 90s combined with dew points in the mid-70s (and in some cases upper 70s) could bring the possibility of a Heat Advisory or even an Excessive Heat Warning. The heat ridge bringing the hot pattern will also keep our storm chances lower. But they won’t be down to zero. After Monday, the better chances for storms will be Thursday and possibly Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

