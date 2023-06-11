Teen murder suspect arrested after fatal shooting outside Hammond bar

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old murder suspect was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday (June 11) outside a Hammond bar.

Hammond Police said Malik Andrews of Hammond was booked with first-degree murder and illegal discharging of a firearm. Andrews was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m., the department said.

Police said a witness identified Andrews as “one of the offenders” involved in the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Tykerstien Lusk of Springfield.

Lusk was killed early Sunday outside The Livin Room bar at 1801 Nashville Ave. Officers arrived to find Lusk lying dead in a ditch with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, the department said. Police did not specify what time the shooting occurred.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing, and Hammond Police have not said how many other suspects are believed to be involved in the killing.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Hammond Police detective Ronney Domiano at (985) 277-5739 or by email at Domiano_RJ@hammond.org). Tips can also be left anonymously through Crimestoppers of Tangipahoa at (800-554-5245).

